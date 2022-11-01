Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$52.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital Power to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.10.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Stock Down 2.9 %

CPX stock traded down C$1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$44.26. 204,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$51.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36.

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,560. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,560. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,341.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.