Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on November 18th

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Capitol Federal Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 69.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director James G. Morris bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,995 shares in the company, valued at $393,460.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,461. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 149.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 152,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 91,495 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.