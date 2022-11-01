Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Robert D. Kobbeman Sells 2,270 Shares

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $18,682.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,866.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. 55,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,923. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,559,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,286,000 after acquiring an additional 143,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,284,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after acquiring an additional 262,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,165,000 after acquiring an additional 367,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,419,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 364,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,891,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,905,000 after purchasing an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

