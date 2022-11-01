Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CFFN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,503. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James G. Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,460.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,900 shares of company stock worth $70,461. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

About Capitol Federal Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $114,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.