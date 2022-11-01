Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 330,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

CAPR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 73,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,222. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

