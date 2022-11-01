Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capricorn Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

CRNCY stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

