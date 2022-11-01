Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.93.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Trading Up 11.7 %

TSE:CS traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.53. 2,057,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,310. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.79.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$455.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$462.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.