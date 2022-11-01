Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Hits $13.89 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Cardano has a market cap of $13.89 billion and approximately $476.72 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.57 or 0.07706681 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00091865 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00035695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00068558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,082,802,832 coins and its circulating supply is 34,330,965,123 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

