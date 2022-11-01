CareCloud (MTBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.48 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CareCloud Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTBC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CareCloud to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In other CareCloud news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $28,136.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,662.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $178,380 over the last 90 days. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CareCloud by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CareCloud by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Recommended Stories

