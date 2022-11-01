Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$272.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$274.00 to C$272.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.11% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$196.36.
TSE CJT traded up C$0.46 on Tuesday, reaching C$133.26. 27,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,054. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$127.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$139.77. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$109.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
