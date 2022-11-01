Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$272.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$274.00 to C$272.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$196.36.

TSE CJT traded up C$0.46 on Tuesday, reaching C$133.26. 27,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,054. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$127.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$139.77. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$109.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total value of C$112,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,587.93.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

