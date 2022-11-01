Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.05-$6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion. Carter’s also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.40-$2.00 EPS.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.14. 42,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,179. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $111.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.29.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 94.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

