Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 221500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price objective on Cartier Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Cartier Resources alerts:

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.