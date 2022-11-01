Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 343.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.71. Carvana has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $309.50.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Carvana by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

