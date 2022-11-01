Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 343.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.55.
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.71. Carvana has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $309.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Carvana by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
