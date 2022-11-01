Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $453,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,241.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at about $5,994,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,005. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.87, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.