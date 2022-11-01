Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWST stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.81. The stock had a trading volume of 294,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,083. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431 over the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

