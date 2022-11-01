Casper Trading 15.6% Lower This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. Casper has a market capitalization of $421.31 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,256,844,875 coins and its circulating supply is 10,476,167,945 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,256,063,628 with 10,475,440,879 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04137779 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $12,256,821.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

