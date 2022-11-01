Castle Biosciences (CSTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSTL opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $65.71.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $88,502.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,137,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $88,502.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,137,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $121,728.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,234,957.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $575,153. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 56,463 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 294.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 102,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

