Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.88.

NYSE CTLT opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.90. Catalent has a 12-month low of $64.44 and a 12-month high of $140.55.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,007. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Catalent by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Catalent by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Catalent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

