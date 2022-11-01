Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $221.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $196.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.40.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $216.46 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.44 and its 200 day moving average is $193.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

