CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CBFV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

CB Financial Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

