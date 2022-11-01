CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Mary Jo Prigge Sells 65,259 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 65,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $590,593.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mary Jo Prigge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 6,541 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $58,869.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $53,764.62.

On Thursday, September 8th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $973,632.45.

On Monday, August 8th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $1,134,598.26.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE CCCS traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,609. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $192.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCCS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

