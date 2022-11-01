CD Private Equity Fund II to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.28 (ASX:CD2)

CD Private Equity Fund II (ASX:CD2 – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 19.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd.
CD Private Equity Fund II is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments. It targets investing in small-to-mid-market private investment funds and unlisted opportunities in United States.
