CD Private Equity Fund III (CD3) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3 – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd.

CD Private Equity Fund III specializes in investments in small and specialised private equity funds targeting lower middle-market operating businesses in the United States.

