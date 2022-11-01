Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.08 billion-$7.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.14.
NYSE:CLS opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
