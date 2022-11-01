Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 7,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 21.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,480. Celsius has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.85 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.30.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Celsius’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELH. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.