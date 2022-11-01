Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

