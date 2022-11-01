Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.42-$4.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of CSR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.30. 122,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -121.67%.

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.33.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Centerspace by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,742,000 after acquiring an additional 119,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centerspace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

