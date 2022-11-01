Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 70.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Century Communities Price Performance

NYSE:CCS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,135. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

