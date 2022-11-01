Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 7,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerus

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cerus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 16.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 24,909 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the third quarter valued at $1,110,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 21.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 248,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 44,599 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 9.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 328,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 29,597 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Cerus has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.