Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

CIAFF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. 2,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Champion Iron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.02.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

