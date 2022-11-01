ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. ChampionX traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 98971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

CHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

ChampionX Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 87.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 160.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in ChampionX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

