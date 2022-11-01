ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. ChampionX traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 98971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.
CHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX
ChampionX Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ChampionX Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.
ChampionX Company Profile
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChampionX (CHX)
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.