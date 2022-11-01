Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $84.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 220.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

