Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.62.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE GTLS opened at $222.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.20 and a beta of 1.45. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $226.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,310,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after purchasing an additional 436,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after buying an additional 401,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.