Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.60-19.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49. Chemed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.60-$19.70 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed stock traded up $10.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.93. 174,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.04.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chemed will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total value of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

