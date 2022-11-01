Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Short Interest Update

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEA opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Chenghe Acquisition has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

