Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 223,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 103.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

