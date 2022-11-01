Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Invests $4.83 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000. Activision Blizzard makes up 4.1% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 21.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.