Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Sells 100,000 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,357,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 18.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,917,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 301,523 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.81. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The company had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile



Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

