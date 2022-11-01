Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Sells 4,953 Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lessened its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned about 0.10% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 598,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 64,760 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth about $7,787,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,249,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 648,336 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSAA stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

