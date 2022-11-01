Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,746,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at $15,159,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,384,512 shares of company stock worth $11,473,984 in the last ninety days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.98. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.