Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

