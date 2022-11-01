Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 357 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.8 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $126.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $129.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.29. The company has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

