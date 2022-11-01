Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $241,000 Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

