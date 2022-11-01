Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

NYSE:CP opened at $74.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

