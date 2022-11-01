Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $359.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $670.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

