Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 131,478 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 151.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 53,374 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 69,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $1,085,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

