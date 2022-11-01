Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $257,000 Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 899 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MicroStrategy stock opened at $267.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($90.61). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The company had revenue of $122.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -22.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

