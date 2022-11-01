China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Update

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Up 1.3 %

CEA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. 6,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.86. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 49.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the second quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Read More

