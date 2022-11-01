China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

