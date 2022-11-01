Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Chindata Group Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of CD stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Chindata Group had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $154.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
