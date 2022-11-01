Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Chindata Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CD stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Chindata Group had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $154.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chindata Group

Chindata Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.